Morne Morkel Likely To Be Appointed Team India's New Bowling Coach, BCCI To Make Official Announcement Soon

Morne Morkel, is set to become India’s new bowling coach.“The formalities haven’t been completed yet but they will hopefully be done soon and Morne Morkel is likely to come on board after the Sri Lanka series,” a source told News18.

The only member retained from former head coach Rahul Dravid’s staff is fielding coach T. Dilip, who has been praised for his excellent work. Morne Morkel’s previous experience includes serving as the bowling coach for the Lucknow Super Giants and Pakistan.In the past, Gambhir has repeatedly hailed the South African as the best bowler he has faced and the two enjoy a very good working relationship. Something that was visible during their time together at LSG too