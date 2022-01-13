'Most challenging': Keegan Petersen on facing Indian pace attack

South African batter Keegan Petersen feels the Indian pace attack is the "most challenging" bowling attack he has faced in his career.

Jasprit Bumrah's dominant bowling performance backed up by a gritty batting performance by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli helped India recover some lost ground against South Africa on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

Petersen pointed out the pace battery of India keeps the South African batters on their toes every time and the hosts need to be focused while facing them.

"It's (the Indian pace attack) extremely challenging. It's the most challenging I've had in my whole career. You have to be focused and on your mark all the time or else they will expose you," said Petersen in the press conference after the end of the day's play.

"They test you in terms of scoring, there's not much scoring opportunities. They have not given us much. They are arguably one of the best bowling attacks in the world. We knew that coming into the series, it's been challenging, we just got to deal with it," he added.

Petersen scored 72 in the first innings and was the highest run-scorer for South Africa as the hosts were folded for 210. The right-handed batter said he likes batting at number three but is happy to be in the playing XI for the time being.

"I like batting in at number three, I've batted there for most of my career. In terms of losing early wickets, we have two high-quality opening batters, they're just going through a rough time," Petersen said on Wednesday.

"Dean (Elgar) has come through and Aiden is going through a bit of a patch, but he is a quality player, we all know that he (Markram) will come through good eventually.

"I'm not fussed, I'll happy to be in the mix to play and if I can make number three mine, I'll be happy," he added.

At stumps, India's score read 57/2-- with the visitors extending their lead to 70 runs. Kohli (14*) and Pujara (9*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

After gaining a lead of 13 runs, India openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 20 runs for the first wicket, and the stand was finally broken by Kagiso Rabada as he dismissed Mayank (7). In the very next over, Marco Jansen got the better of KL Rahul (10) and India was reduced to 24/2.

Kohli and Pujara then rallied the Indian innings, and the duo ensured that India does not lose more wickets before stumps.

With inputs from ANI

