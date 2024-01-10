MS Dhoni Begins Practice for IPL 2024, CSK Captain Seen Hitting Straight Drive in Net Session (Watch Video)

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to commence in March 2024, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favourite cricketers to the field. Recently, the former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, received a warm welcome from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans as he geared up for IPL 2024.

CSK's captain is currently honing his skills in the nets, and a video of him practising has gone viral, creating a buzz among his fans. In the video, the 42-year-old veteran wicket-keeper can be seen hitting a straight drive while sporting yellow pads, a blue helmet, and a black sleeveless T-shirt. IPL 2024: List of players who won successful bids in auction.

MS Dhoni has started his preparations for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/zYKaV8mdnp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

Known for his remarkable ability to hit sixes, MS Dhoni is set to lead the CSK team in the upcoming season, and it could potentially be his final stint as captain.