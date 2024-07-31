MS Dhoni Names Jasprit Bumrah as His Current Favourite Bowler (Watch Video)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has named Jasprit Bumrah as his current favorite bowler. The praise comes on the heels of Bumrah’s stellar performance in India’s recent T20 World Cup victory, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Watch the video here:

Mahi in a Recent Event Said Jasprit Bumrah is his Current Favourite Fast Bowler ! 🇮🇳😍#MSDhoni#JaspritBumrah#TeamIndia

🎥 via @junaid_csk_7pic.twitter.com/8lRNotBlpv — TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) July 31, 2024

Dhoni, speaking at an event here Tuesday, acknowledged India’s wealth of batting talent but struggled to pick a favorite batter. "It’s difficult to pick a batter because we have several good batters,” he said. "Whoever I see batting, he looks the best but then I see someone else he also looks great."

Bumrah, who claimed 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 in the World Cup, has been in exceptional form across all formats. He recently held the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings before being overtaken by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

The speedster is set to feature in India’s upcoming Test series against Bangladesh in September.