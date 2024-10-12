MS Dhoni New Haircut: Former Indian Captain's Latest Look is 'Xtreme Cool'; See Pics of His New Hairstyle

Former Chennai Super Kings and Indian skipper MS Dhoni have become a trendsetter for his fans. He frequently changes his hairstyle. A recent haircut of him changed the complete look of his face. Seeing this, CSK official took to social media and shared his photos with a caption, "Xtreme Cool! 🦁🥶".

According to the information, Dhoni's latest transformation was done by well-known celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Aalim shared some pictures of the former CSK captain on his official Instagram post, in which the star batter was seen sporting the quiff hairstyle—a dynamic hair cut that took two of the most important hairstyles back in the 1950s and is now back in trend again in men's haircuts.

See MS Dhoni's New Haircut Pics

Dhoni's latest hairstyle infuses him with a bit of that youthful sparkle that further boosts this already charismatic persona. The new look is quite a pleasant change from Dhoni's iconic long hair that he has sported for years.