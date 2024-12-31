MS Dhoni Opens Up About Avoiding Social Media, Says “’If You Play Good Cricket…” (VIDEO)

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has opened up about his thoughts on social media and public relations, emphasizing his preference for focusing on cricket over online engagement. Speaking on Eurogrip Tyres’ YouTube channel, Dhoni explained that throughout his career, he had different managers who pushed him to focus on PR. However, he remained firm in his belief that good cricket speaks louder than any social media activity.

MS Dhoni on PR (Latest interview) :



If I play good cricket ,I don't need any PR 🔥😁#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/q1HaPygZfq — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) December 31, 2024

"I’ve had different managers and they all told me to focus on PR. But I always told them the same thing. If I play good cricket, I don’t need PR," Dhoni said. "It becomes difficult to constantly create content. If I have something to share, I will. If not, I won’t. That takes the stress away."

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter also took a subtle dig at players who prioritize their online image over their on-field performance. He cautioned against the distractions that social media can bring, especially when players become fixated on likes, comments, and public opinion.

"I’m not worried about how many followers someone has. If I take care of my cricket, everything else will take care of itself," he said. "If you're doing well in your job, why do you need all this? Social media is not a bad thing, but it can be distracting if you let it affect you."

Dhoni urged players to remain focused on their craft and avoid letting negative comments or distractions undermine their confidence. "If you’re getting distracted by social media, then it’s not the right path for you," he advised. "Stay true to yourself and let your performance speak for itself."