MS Dhoni Retirement: Former CSK Skipper to Quit IPL After End of 2024 Season: Reports

MS Dhoni is likely to bid adieu to his illustrious IPL career after the 2024 season. While he retired from international cricket in August 2020, he continued playing in the IPL. However, there are strong hints that this might be his final season.

The biggest clue came when Dhoni relinquished captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad just before the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This move suggests Dhoni might be preparing to step away from the game entirely.

There is speculation that Dhoni will retire at the end of the season and therefore the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in the stalwart's presence as a player," said news agency PTI in one of its reports.Dhoni has played as many as 250 IPL matches, scoring more than 5000 runs at a strike rate of 135.92.Dhoni led CSK to two victories in the now-defunct Champions League T20 in addition to five IPL championships, having captained the team in 235 of their 249 games across all tournaments.