MS Dhoni to open his Ranchi farmhouse for public on occasion of Holi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly decided to open his Ranchi farmhouse for the people of the city on the special occasion of Holi as per a Times Now report.Dhoni's ultra-expensive cattle ranch will be open for the people of Ranchi on March 17, 18, and 19., Dhoni's 43-acre farmhouse located in Jharkhand's Chambo will be open for the public during the Holi season. As per the report, people can visit the farmhouse and buy vegetables, fruits on March 17, 18, and 19. According to the report, it has been learned that 250 grams of strawberry packets are priced at INR 50.



The former Indian skipper produces strawberry, papaya and guava, watermelon, peas, capsicum, fish and wheat at his Ranchi farmhouse.On the field MS Dhoni is all set to represent CSK in IPL 2022 as the 4-time champions will look to defend their title. CSK will begin their season against last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.Dhoni's men have been training in Surat over the last week in the lead up to IPL 2022. The CSK skipper said he is very happy with the facilities that are on offer in Surat, a venue that he chose for the pre-season training camp.



