MS Dhoni Turns Santa Claus on Christmas, Celebrates With Family and Friends (See Pics)

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni delighted fans on Christmas by donning the Santa Claus costume and celebrating the festival with his family. The Chennai Super Kings player was seen enjoying the occasion with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in pictures shared on social media.

Sakshi Dhoni posted several photos on Instagram showing their festive celebration. The family dressed in traditional Christmas red and white attire, with Dhoni seen sharing gifts and hugging his daughter. One picture, in particular, featuring a warm embrace between Dhoni and Ziva, captivated fans online. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also shared a photo with Dhoni on her Instagram, adding to the viral moments.

Since stepping away from international cricket in 2020, he has focused on spending time with his family. Despite his retirement, Dhoni remains a key figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player for Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni is set to return to the IPL next year, which could potentially be his final season. Retained by CSK for INR 4 crore, the veteran cricketer will play under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad after stepping down as captain in 2023. Dhoni’s contributions have been instrumental in CSK's success, leading the team to five IPL titles and earning a reputation as one of the best finishers in cricket history.

Fans eagerly await Dhoni’s return to the field when the IPL kicks off in March.