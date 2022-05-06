Mumbai aim to spoil Gujarat's party as playoff battle intensifies

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will battle it out in match no. 51 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. GT have their one foot in the playoffs and will look to completely ensure their qualification while MI have nothing to play except for reputation as they are out from race to playoffs.

Despite winning the previous game, where both the batting and bowling came good, it is amply clear that the five-time champions haven't found a formula or even a set template. Rashid is the leading wicket-taker in middle overs (7-15) in IPL since his debut with 71 wickets but this year he has taken just three wickets in this phase. Six of his nine wickets in IPL 2022 have come in the death overs. As a result, GT have the worst spin numbers in the middle overs this IPL