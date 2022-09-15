Mumbai Indians appoint Simon Katich as head coach of MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town have appointed Simon Katich as their head coach for SA 20. Hashim Amla has been roped in as batting coach.“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart.” Simon Katich said.

Current MI fielding coach James Pamment will take on the additional role as fielding coach and former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson will be the team General Manager. MI Cape Town has so far announced the signing of five players -- Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. The tournament is scheduled to be played from January to February.

In a statement released by MI Cape Town, Akash Ambani welcomed the support staff members. "I’m pleased to welcome Simon and Hashim to the MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket-loving country the values and ethos MI stands for," Ambani said.