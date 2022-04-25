Mumbai Indians eliminated from IPL 2022, as Lucknow Super Giants win by 36 runs

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of IPL 2022 after losing their 7th game of the season to Lucknow Super Giants. It was another failure for Ishan Kishan at the top, taking 20 balls to score 8. Rohit got a start but couldn't kick on and with the dismissal of Suryakumar, the hopes started to dwindle again.

MI weren't out of it with 59 needed off the final four overs, with Varma and Pollard at the crease. However, they failed to reach the target after Krunal Pandya's triple strike dented the team big time. Out of the seven bowlers that LSG deployed, six took wickets while the only one who didn't, Dushmantha Chameera, conceded just 14 runs in his four overs. LSG's batting maybe a concern but their bowling and fielding was absolutely spot-on today. They jump up to fourth place.