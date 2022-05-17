Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With nothing to lose and nothing to gain, Mumbai Indians are set to run into Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that is holding the thinnest thread of hope for a playoff berth.

Much of how Kane Williamson's team fares will depend on their bowlers, who were instrumental in their successes.

In the five matches they won, they never conceded more than 175, while in the five matches they have lost thereafter, they have given away more than that each time. Chasing sides have won six of the last eight matches at the Wankhede Stadium, with both wins for the side batting first coming in day games. MI and SRH are two of only three teams to use the same opening pair throughout the season.

