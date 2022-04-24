Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, aim to end losing streak

It's last week's repeat clash, and Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Lucknow, who so far have been one of the more impressive sides in the tournament, would really want to jump into the top four, and stay there. They've found their balance, they've found their tempo, and it's now only about finding that momentum. Meanwhile, for Mumbai it is all about getting the first win of the tournament. Mumbai have had their worst IPL start, being the only team to start an IPL season with seven successive losses. Rohit Sharma and co will be aiming to turn the tables for sure.