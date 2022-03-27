Mumbai Indians poor run in opening games continue, as Delhi win by 4 wickets

The Patel-Yadav show stunned the Mumbai Indians as the duo smacked the Mumbai bowlers to all parts of the ground. They got 75 runs off 30 balls to do it for Delhi. DC got off to a quick start but Seifert's cameo didn't really help DC much. Shaw also got a good start but didn't kick on as regular wickets in the middle overs didn't help the case of DC. Lalit Yadav also didn't start off that confidently and it seemed DC's chase was over but then Axar arrived.

Ishan Kishan remained the key batter throughout the game for Mumbai Indians. He anchored the innings alongside Rohit Sharma as Mumbai raced away to 53 runs at the end of the powerplay. Kuldeep and Khaleel then derailed the Mumbai innings with wickets of Rohit and Anmolpreet, but Ishan found able support from young Tilak Varma who played a crucial cameo. The young opener then fired a flurry of boundaries along with Tim David and Daniel Sams as Mumbai finished with 177 for five