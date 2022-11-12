Mumbai Indians release Kieron Pollard ahead of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) has decided to release long serving Kieron Pollard for IPL 2023. The veteran allrounder was playing for Mumbai since IPL 2010. According to a report MI has also decided to release Fab Allen & Tymal Millis and the list has been submitted to the BCCI. Pollard was playing with Mumbai Indians since 2010 but struggled to make an impact last year and thus it doesn't come as a surprise that he has been released.

The upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi, with teams finalising details for the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. November 15 was the deadline provided by BCCI to all franchises to submit their list of retained and released players. Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Verma are those who will be seen wearing the MI shirt again next season. Whereas, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande, and Hrithik Shoukin have been released.