Mumbai Indians sign Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for Mohd Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians have signed left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya as a replacement for the injured Arshad Khan for the rest of IPL 2022. Arshad, the uncapped left-arm seamer, was yet to feature in a game this season. Kartikeya has played eight T20s for Madhya Pradesh, taking nine wickets. At the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side with five wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 5.05.

The 24-year-old has also played nine first-class games and 19 List A matches, picking up 35 and 18 wickets in them respectively. Kartikeya joins the Mumbai squad for the price of INR 20 lakh (approx. USD 26,000). M Ashwin, Mayank Markande and Fabian Allen are the other spin-bowling options Mumbai have at their disposal. With eight successive defeats since the start of the season, Mumbai are all but out of the race for the playoffs