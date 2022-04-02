Mumbai team starts slowly, but wins: Zaheer khan

Mumbai: 'Five-time champions Mumbai Indians started with a defeat in IPL-15. Speaking on the same team director Zaheer Khan, said "Our team starts slowly, but wins the long-running league." Speaking on the eve of Saturday's match against Rajasthan, Zaheer said it was important to keep the mood alive.

We have an in-depth discussion before playing the final 11-man team. You must be familiar with how we start in the first match. It would be too much to predict. "Our enthusiasm and preparation are great and we are waiting for the first victory," Zaheer said. Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first match against Delhi due to a finger injury, will play against Rajasthan.