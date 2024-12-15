Mumbai Wins Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25, Defeats Madhya Pradesh by Five Wickets (Watch Video)

Mumbai defeated Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in the final of the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh posted a total of 174/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 81 from 40 balls. Patidar, who arrived at the crease with his team reeling at 48/3, led a fightback with key partnerships. He added 32 runs with Venkatesh Iyer and another 52 with Rahul Batham. Patidar’s clean hitting in the final overs helped MP score 33 runs in the last two overs. His knock included six fours and six sixes, striking at 202.50. Patidar finished the tournament with 428 runs at an average of 61.14 and a strike rate of 186.08, with five fifties in the season.

BCCI President Mr. Roger Binny hands over the trophy to Mumbai Captain Shreyas Iyer



In response, Mumbai comfortably chased down the target. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for Mumbai with 37 runs from 30 balls. His contributions helped the team get off to a steady start. Suryakumar Yadav took charge with 48 runs, including four fours and three sixes, as Mumbai inched closer to victory. Although Mumbai lost a few wickets in the middle overs, Suryansh Shedge’s powerful cameo of 36 not out from 15 balls sealed the win. Shedge smashed three fours and three sixes, finishing the season with a strike rate of 251.92.

For Madhya Pradesh, Tripuresh Singh took two wickets for 34 runs in 2.5 overs. Mumbai reached the target of 175 with ease, securing a five-wicket win. Rahane finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 469 runs from nine innings, including one century and five fifties. He averaged 58.62 and struck at 164.56. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer scored 16 runs from nine balls in the final. Iyer had an impressive season, scoring 345 runs at an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 188.52.

Mumbai Vs Madhya Pradesh, Playing XIs

Mumbai (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar

Madhya Pradesh (Playing XI): Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli(w), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan