Mumbai's batsmen rule the home ground in the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai's batters dominate the home field in the Ranji Trophy. Suryakumar Yadav maintained his form in international cricket after three years by participating in the Ranji Trophy; however, he fell short of his century. Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom got individual centuries, displayed their strength. In fewer balls, Ajinkya completed his 38th century in first-class cricket.

After Prithvi Shaw returned for 19 off 21 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav played a quickfire inning. While batting in a unique ODI style, Surya and Yashasvi shared a partnership of 153 runs. Surya was taken out of the game after lunch by Hyderabad spinner Shashank M.He returned after making 90 off 80 balls. He scored a six and fifteen fours in his knock. Yashasvi hit 69 off 109 balls, including 11 fours and one six.

Yashasvi and Ajinkya played well together, adding 206 runs for the third wicket. Yashasvi completely destroyed the host nation's A teams during the trip to Bangladesh while it was a member of the India A squad. In the Ranji Trophy competition, he continued to play brilliantly. He scored 162 runs in 195 balls, hitting 27 fours and one six. He was also expelled by Shashank M. Ajinkya Rahane scored his century in 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. In 72 overs, Mumbai scored 387 for 3.