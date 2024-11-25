Musheer Khan Sold to PBKS (Punjab Kings) for INR 30 Lakh at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Musheer Khan has been bought by Punjab Kings for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction. The highly rated batsman from Mumbai, who has also represented India at the Under-19 level, was sold at his base price.

Khan, the younger brother of India Test player Sarfaraz Khan, made a mark in age-group cricket and shone in the Under-19 World Cup with both bat and ball. In seven matches, he scored 360 runs including two centuries and took seven wickets. Earlier this year, Khan broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the youngest player to score a century in a Ranji Trophy final.

Despite his strong domestic performances, Khan was unsold in the IPL auction last year. However, his recent achievements in domestic cricket have earned him his first IPL contract.

While Musheer’s career takes a significant step forward, his older brother Sarfaraz Khan remains unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Sarfaraz, a Test specialist, has had a mixed IPL career and failed to attract any bids.