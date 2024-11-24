Naman Dhir Sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 5.25 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Naman Dhir has been bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction after the franchise exercised their Right to Match (RTM) option. The right-handed batsman and off-break bowler caught the attention of multiple franchises during the bidding process, with Rajasthan Royals initially securing the bid at INR 3.40 crore. However, Mumbai Indians used their RTM, and after a bidding war, ultimately retained Dhir at a final price of INR 5.25 crore.

Naman Dhir is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 5.25 Crore 🙌@mipaltan exercised the Right to Match option 👌



Base Price - INR 30 Lakh

Final Price - INR 5.25 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

Dhir, who registered for the auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh, made his IPL debut in 2024 after being signed by Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh. His impressive performance in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 competition during the 2023-24 season, where he scored 466 runs at a strike rate of over 190, caught the eye of Mumbai scouts. In his debut IPL season, he played seven matches, scoring 140 runs, including a half-century.

In domestic cricket, the 24-year-old has played 17 first-class games, scoring 604 runs with two centuries and two half-centuries. Mumbai Indians will look to build on Dhir’s potential in the upcoming IPL season.