Naushad Khan, Father of Sarfaraz Khan, Cautions Against Scam Exploiting His Name for Fake Cricket Opportunities

Naushad Khan, father of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, has fallen victim to social media impersonation, with fraudulent accounts attempting to exploit his identity to deceive aspiring cricketers. The scam involves enticing youngsters with promises of opportunities to become net bowlers for Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, using Naushad's name to gain credibility.

The Khan family has been in the spotlight since Sarfaraz Khan's international debut, with both father and son garnering attention in mainstream and social media.

Naushad Khan himself addressed the issue through a video message, warning the public about the fake accounts on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

"Good morning, friends. Once again, I am addressing you because, in my name – Naushad Khan's name – many people have created fake IDs on Facebook and Instagram. They are soliciting money from kids, claiming it's for IPL opportunities, net bowler positions, academy enrollments, or selections to state teams. I urge you not to get involved in this. Trust in your hard work. I am not currently associated with any IPL team, and I am not coaching at this time. So, thank you very much for not getting involved in this," said Naushad in the video.

Sarfaraz Khan's debut in the ongoing Test series against England has been remarkable, with the young cricketer impressing in his first outing by scoring twin fifties. His contributions played a significant role in India's historic victory in terms of runs in Test cricket, securing a 3-1 series win over England. The fifth and final match of the series is scheduled to commence in Dharamsala on March 7, Thursday.