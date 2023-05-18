"Need to be more disciplined with the ball": PBKS bowling coach Sunil Joshi after loss to DC

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 : Following his side's 15-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings bowling coach Sunil Joshi said that though his side bowled well, it is a matter of one over in T20 cricket which causes a shift in the game.

Livingstone's breathtaking knock of 94(48) proved to be insufficient against Delhi Capitals in the match at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

"I think we bowled very well actually. the wicket was true if you look at the scores from both sides. The execution was missing. In the T20 format, you try your luck and you do not execute and it is a matter of one over. So, that was the difference," said Joshi in a post-match press conference.

"Rahul (Chahar) and Brar bowled well, but the third over (of Brar) went for 23 runs. If you look back, the fast bowlers also gave away 17-18 runs," Joshi was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

On chasing the 200-plus totals, Joshi said that a side is always catching up with the game during such chases.

"When you are chasing a 200 plus score, you are always catching up with the game. When you have a lean over, you are catching up for the next over," he stated.

PBKS's last league stage match is against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 18 in Dharamsala. Apart from winning the match, PBKS also need results of other matches to go in their favour to boost their chances of qualifying for the final four.

"We will try our best to win the last game. Rest, whether we will qualify is not in our hands. We should be more disciplined in bowling and bat well in the middle overs," Joshi said.

Put to bat first by PBKS, DC posted a massive 213/2 in their 20 overs. Openers David Warner (46 in 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) gave the team a fine start with a 94-run opening stand. Shaw also put on a 54-run stand with Rilee Rossouw, who made an unbeaten 82 in just 37 balls, consisting of six fours and six sixes. The South Africa batter also put on a 65-run stand with Phil Salt (26* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Sam Curran (2/36 in four overs) was the only bowler to take wickets for PBKS.

In reply, PBKS lost skipper Shikhar for a golden duck. But Prabhsimran Singh (22 in 19 balls) and Atharva Taide (55 in 42 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. A 78-run stand for the third wicket followed between Taide and Liam Livingstone, but Taide retired out.

Livingstone continued hitting sixes and kept his side alive. He brought his side within touching distance of a win and a no-ball in the final over left PBKS needing 16 in three balls. But Livingstone failed to win the game for his side. He scored 94 off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes, his second fifty of IPL 2023, before he was dismissed on the final ball of the match.

Anrich Nortje (2/36 in his four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Ishant Sharma (2/36) got wickets in his three overs, but was slightly expensive. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel got a wicket each as well.

Rossouw got 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

With this, PBKS is in the eighth spot with six wins, seven losses and a total of 12 points. Their chances of entering playoffs are bleak. DC is in the ninth spot with five wins, eight losses. The side has 10 points.

