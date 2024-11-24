Nehal Wadhera Sold to PBKS (Punjab Kings) for INR 4.20 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Nehal Wadhera has been bought by Punjab Kings for INR 4.20 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed batsman, who set his base price at INR 30 lakh, attracted a bidding war between several franchises, including Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians. After a quick rise in the bid, Punjab Kings secured Wadhera's services for the upcoming season.

Final Price - INR 4.2 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

Wadhera, 24, made his IPL debut in 2023 with Mumbai Indians, where he played 14 matches, scoring 241 runs at a strike rate of over 145, including two half-centuries. In IPL 2024, he featured in six games, scoring 109 runs. Despite his success, Mumbai Indians opted against using their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him.

In domestic cricket, Wadhera has shown promise, playing 14 first-class games where he scored 803 runs, including three centuries and one half-century. In six List-A matches, he has scored 106 runs.