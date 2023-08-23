Nepal cricket team arrives in Karachi ahead of Asia Cup 2023, to play practice match before travelling to Multan

Karachi [Pakistan], August 23 : The Nepal men's cricket team has arrived in Karachi ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and will play a practice match before travelling to Multan on August 28 for their tournament opening clash against Pakistan.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal on August 28 in Multan.

Nepal will go through a week-long preparation camp in Pakistan, where the team will train and play matches against PCB-designated teams.

Nepal team will be led by all-rounder Rohit Paudel, and the side will make their Asia Cup debut in the upcoming edition having qualified for the first time.

The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in Sri Lanka.

India is in Group A, which also has Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. Matches in the Super Four stage will start on September 6, with a clash between the A1 and B2 sides in the respective groups, at Lahore. The rest of the matches will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be held in a 50-over format, keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19. Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champion, having won the title last year. They have won a total of six titles.

Nepal squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sarki, Arif Sheikh, Arjun Saud (WK), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Sandeep Jora, Shyam Dhakal.

