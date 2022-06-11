Netherlands announce squad for ODI series against England, Tom Cooper returns

Right-handed batter Tom Cooper makes his return to the national side after the Netherlands announced a provisional 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England at home starting from June 17.

Cooper, who has played 41 international games for the Netherlands across ODI and T20I cricket, returns to the squad for the first time since 2016 when he played in a T20I match against Ireland.

The Netherlands have also named uncapped Tim Pringle, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner who has played for New Zealand's Under-19s.

The Netherlands have suffered a tough ODI series defeat against the West Indies where they put up great performances in every match but ended up losing the series by 3-0.

But skipper Pieter Seelaar is looking to take the positive note from that series and expects to continue the improvement and development against the England Cricket team.

"After a very competitive series against the West Indies, we take on the reigning world champions England, taking a lot of positives from the matches against the West Indies into the upcoming Series. In saying that, there are also areas we need to improve in order to be as competitive against England," said Pieter Seelaar said in an official statement released by ICC.

The team's High-Performance Manager, Roland Lefebvre said, "We are very pleased with the arrival of Tom Cooper, who brings with him a huge amount of experience. The knowledge and experience, but also the mentoring role that Tom will have within the young Dutch national team, is of great value. Tom is available for the rest of the international fixtures."

The Netherlands provisional squad: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards (wicketkeeper), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh and Shane Snater.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor