New Zealand players to be available for IPL 2022 confirms Gary Stead

New Zealand National Cricket Team head coach Gary Stead has confirmed that all the IPL-bound Kiwi players will be participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which will begin on March 26.Overall 12 New Zealand players – Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Finn Allen, and Glenn Phillips – have bagged Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 contracts and they will feature in the tournament, which will be played from March 26 to May 29.

The Kiwi head coach has said that the New Zealand IPL-bound players will not take part in the series against the Netherlands, which will be clashing with the initial stage of the marquee T20 league. Speaking in a press conference Gary Stead said: “They won’t be available for that (Netherlands) series. I think it’s always exciting as a coach when you know that several players build the depth of the squad and that leads to the big picture of leading it to the World Cup in the future.”Previously, Stead had expressed hope at the IPL-bound players’ participation in the England Test series, which will begin from June 2. He believes that there will be a “tight crossover” but the players are used to switching from white-ball to red-ball format.The New Zealand team are scheduled to host the Netherlands team for a one-off T20 and a three-match ODI series. The matches will be Bay Oval and Seddon Park. The Netherlands vs New Zealand series will begin with a solitary T20I fixture on March 25, one day before the start of IPL 2022. The three ODIs will be contested on March 29, April 2 and April 4 respectively.