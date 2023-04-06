New Zealand's Kane Williamson likely to miss ODI World Cup after IPL knee injury

Christchurch [New Zealand], April 6 : New Zealand are likely to be without the services of Kane Williamson for this year's ICC Men's World Cup after the veteran batter was forced to undergo surgery on his knee.

Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scans revealed on Tuesday.

Given that the typical recovery time for the injury is six months, Williamson is in a race against time to demonstrate his readiness for the competition.

"The standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India," the statement from New Zealand Cricket read.

Williamson acknowledged the support from both his IPL team and New Zealand Cricket, though vowed he would do his utmost to play a part in India come October.

"I've received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that. Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab. It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible," Williamson said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

Williamson's absence from the World Cup would be a major setback for New Zealand. He averages 47.83 across 161 ODIs with 13 centuries.

"You take Kane the player for a start, but then Kane the leader and the person he is within our group as well, it's a huge spanner in the works for us. We haven't given up hope that he might be right but at this stage it does look unlikely. Our first thoughts are with Kane at the moment, it's a tough time for him, it's not an injury you expect...it hits you pretty hard," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Williamson will undergo surgery over the next three weeks, according to New Zealand, but the 32-year-old would leave a gap in a squad that is eager to improve upon its heartbreaking 2019 Cricket World Cup performance.

The right-hander has compiled more than 6000 ODI runs at an average of 47.83 since his debut in the format back in 2010, leading the side in their 2019 run.

New Zealand stand atop of the Cricket World Cup Super League with 175 points in 24 games, and secured their spot for the tournament proper thanks to a guaranteed top-eight finish in the competition.

