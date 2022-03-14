"Next stop Rajasthan Royals" - Sanju Samson gears up for IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is all set to join the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 after spending quality time at a camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, organized for the white-ball players. Sanju was among the many cricketers who joined the camp ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Sanju Samson took to Instagram to share a group picture after the camp ended. The camp was attended by many leading cricketers, including KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan.

The 2008 champions are aiming for a improved show this year after last year's dismal show. Rajasthan Royals have roped in Lasith Malinga as their fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2022, and Paddy Upton as "Team Catalyst". At Royals, Malinga will work alongside his former captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is the franchise's head coach and director of cricket, and Steffan Jones, who was named as high-performance fast-bowling coach last week. Trevor Penney (assistant coach), Zubin Bharucha (strategy, development and performance director) and Dishant Yagnik (fielding coach) will continue in their respective roles.