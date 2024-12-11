Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni Clash During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarter-Final Match (Watch Video)

A heated altercation took place between Delhi captain Ayush Badoni and Uttar Pradesh's Nitish Rana during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, December 11. The incident occurred in the first innings after Delhi were put into bat first by Uttar Pradesh's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Heated Moment between Nitish Rana and Ayush Badoni in SMAT 20 Match. pic.twitter.com/4G6u9xUKKx — CricVik (@VikasYadav66200) December 11, 2024

Nitish Rana, bowling in the third over, waited for Ayush Badoni to reach the non-striker’s end before launching a verbal attack. Badoni responded verbally, escalating the situation. On-field umpire J Madanagopal had to intervene and diffuse the tension.

During Wednesday’s match, Rana bowled three overs and ended with figures of 1-23. He managed to take the wicket of Priyansh Arya. Ayush Badoni contributed a quick 23-run cameo. Anuj Rawat played a significant role with an explosive fifty, helping Delhi set a strong first-innings total of 193-3.

In the second innings, Uttar Pradesh struggled in their chase. They lost two early wickets, falling to 38-2 in the sixth over. Rana then attempted to make an impact but was dismissed by Badoni’s part-time off-spin after just three deliveries. Rana could only contribute two runs to the total.

With Rana's dismissal, Uttar Pradesh's chances rested on Priyam Garg and the finishing duo of Rinku Singh and Sameer Rizvi to keep the team’s chase on track.