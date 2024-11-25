Nitish Rana Sold To RR (Rajasthan Royals) For 4.20 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Nitish Rana, the dynamic left-handed batter, was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a significant ₹4.20 crore. Known for his consistent performances in the IPL, Rana’s entry into the Rajasthan Royals squad adds depth to their middle-order batting and provides the team with a versatile option.





Rana, who has been a regular performer for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in previous seasons, brings with him a wealth of experience. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate in the latter stages of the game makes him a valuable asset. His successful stint with KKR has seen him contribute both as a batsman and a leader in key moments. The auction, which witnessed intense bidding wars for several star players, also saw other teams eyeing Rana, but it was Rajasthan Royals that secured his services.

In June 2021, Rana was named in India's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their series against Sri Lanka. He made his ODI debut on 23 July 2021, for India against Sri Lanka.He scored 7 runs off 14 balls on his debut.[13] He made his T20I debut on 28 July 2021, for India against Sri Lanka