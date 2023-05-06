Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah harassed in Delhi, police fail to act

Saachi Marwah, the wife of Nitish Rana, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, was involved in a disturbing event where two boys followed her car and even struck it while she was returning home. Saachi shared the details of the incident on her Instagram story.

She also disclosed that she had made an effort to report the incident to the Delhi Police, but unfortunately, they were unhelpful. Despite trying to file a complaint, the authorities advised her to forget about it since she had already made it home safely. They also suggested that she should take note of the vehicle's number if such a situation occurred again in the future.

"Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!" she wrote on her Instagram story.