Nitish Reddy Reverse Scoops Scott Boland for Massive Six During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Second Test (Watch Video)

Nitish Reddy showed his fearless approach and resilience during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Adelaide. On a day where Indian batters often struggled against Australian quicks, the 21-year-old right-hander brought energy and aggression to the field. He took on the Australian bowlers with remarkable courage.

Walking in after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the 26th over, Reddy made a cautious start. He soon shifted gears and played a standout shot. In the second ball of the 42nd over against Scott Boland, Reddy executed a stunning reverse scoop. The ball soared over the slips and into the stands for a massive six. This audacious stroke shows his quick reflexes and confidence against Boland, who had been one of Australia’s best bowlers.

Reddy then smashed another six off Boland on the fourth delivery of the same over. His counter-attacking spirit continued to shine through.

In another memorable moment, Reddy took on Mitchell Starc in the 41st over. Facing a 140.2kph delivery, he lofted the ball over deep extra cover for an incredible six. Starc had already taken five crucial wickets and was a significant threat with the pink ball. However, Reddy stood undeterred and played a shot that left the crowd in amazement.

Although Nitish Reddy was eventually dismissed by Starc for 42 runs on the first ball of the 45th over, his fearless performance helped India reach a total of 180 runs before being bowled out.