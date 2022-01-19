No Indians in ICC Men's T20I team of the year, Babar Azam named captain

There was no Indian in the Men's T20I team of the Year for 2021 announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, January 19. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been named as the skipper of the curated team 3 players from the Pakistan team that reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year.Babar Azam along with Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi led the show as Pakistan players dominated the ICC T20I Men's Team of the Year for 2021.

Rizwan has been picked as the opener after the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter had a dream run in 2021, hitting a record-breaking tally of 1326 runs in T20Is in 29 matches. Jos Buttler was preferred over the newly-appointed India T20I captain Rohit Sharma for the opener's role. South Africa's Aiden Markram finds a spot at No. 4 while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who shone in the T20 World Cup, gets picked as the all-rounder. South Africa have 2 more players in David Miller and World No. 1 T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the Team of the Year while Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga also finds a place.

