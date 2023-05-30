No second surgery required for Rishabh Pant after car accident

There is good news for all Rishabh Pant fans. The wicketkeeper will not have to undergo another surgery on his right knee, which was expected to happen.Pant is currently back at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after spending time a t home in Delhi. "He is in good spirits. He can now walk considerably longer without a crutch. The focus of his rehab is now largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase training soon,

Pant had a major surgery on medial collateral ligament (MCL) and minor repair on anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The doctors were hoping that the rest of his injured ligaments would heal naturally. The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) was a cause for concern. The doctors had kept him under watch and told him there could be one more surgery. That was ruled out last week.