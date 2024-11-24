Noor Ahmad Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 10 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has been bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 19-year-old, who previously played for Gujarat Titans, has emerged as one of the most promising young spinners in world cricket.

Noor, a left-arm leg-break bowler, made his IPL debut in 2023 after being signed by Gujarat Titans in 2022. In his first season, he played 13 matches, claiming 16 wickets at an impressive economy rate of under 8. During the 2024 season, Noor featured in 10 matches for Gujarat and picked up 8 wickets.

In addition to his IPL performances, Noor is a regular member of the Afghanistan national team. He has represented Afghanistan in 10 ODIs and 14 T20Is, with a combined total of 16 wickets across both formats, maintaining an economy rate of less than 7 in white-ball cricket.

While Mumbai Indians showed strong interest in the young spinner, the Chennai-based franchise eventually secured his services with a bid of INR 10 crore. Gujarat Titans, who had the right-to-match option, chose not to match the bid.

Noor's addition is expected to strengthen Chennai Super Kings' spin department as they look to bolster their squad for IPL 2025.