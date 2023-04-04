Northamptonshire sign Lance Morris for County Championship

London [UK], April 4 : Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC) signed Australian pacer Lance Morris for the start of the County Championship campaign.

The 25-year-old brings express pace to the Northamptonshire attack having been consistently clocked at speeds over 90mph.

"I'm really looking forward to getting over to the UK and joining Northamptonshire for a few games. You hear people talk a lot about county cricket so I'm excited for a new experience," Morris said in an official statement released by NCCC.

The stint will be the West Australian's first in the UK after a successful Australian summer that saw him finish as one of the leading wicket-takers in the Sheffield Shield. He'll line up alongside his WA Skipper Sam Whiteman after the pair helped the state to back to back domestic first-class titles.

"It'll be great to link up with Sam [Whiteman] too and hopefully help deliver some positive results for the team while I'm there," Morris added.

Northamptonshire Bowling Coach Chris Liddle was excited by what Morris would add to the arsenal.

"It's great that we have Lance with us for a few games. He possesses express pace and has been highly talked about, I'm looking forward to seeing him charging in wearing a Northamptonshire shirt," Liddle said.

Named the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year at the 2023 Australian Cricket Awards, Morris averaged just 19 with the ball as he picked up 31 wickets in 6 matches.

He joins the squad for three games following the departure of fellow Australian Chris Tremain.

