"Not a nice feeling": Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli's leaked hotel video

India coach Rahul Dravid commented on the hotel room incident involving Virat Kohli and said that it's a situation that isn't a comfortable one for anyone. Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of India’s match against Bangladesh, Dravid expressed his disappointment and said, “It’s obviously disappointing, it’s not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat.

"It's the one place where you feel you are away from prying eyes, hope to feel secure and safe, away from the media glare, when that is taken away it's not a nice feeling. He's dealt with it really well, he's fine and he's training," Dravid said.Crown Towers, the hotel in which the Indian team was staying, apologised for the breach of privacy and said the individuals who took the video “have been stood down and removed from the Crown account”.“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel said in a statement.“The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”Kohli has been in fantastic form in this World Cup. It was individual brilliance (82* off 53 balls) that won India the first game against Pakistan and then he backed that up with another solid half-century against the Netherlands to help India win the game. In the match against South Africa, Kohli looked good till he was out there but he was out trying to hook a Lungi Ngidi delivery.