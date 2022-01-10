NZ vs Ban, 2nd Test: Latham, Boult and Southee help hosts dominate (Stumps, Day 2)

Tom Latham's 252-run knock backed up by a dominant bowling performance helped New Zealand dismantle Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Before stumps, Bangladesh was bowled out for 126 in the first innings, giving New Zealand a lead of 395 runs. For the hosts, Trent Boult returned with five wickets.

Trailing by 521, Bangladesh got off to a horrendous start as the visitors lost their first five wickets with just 27 runs on the board. Trent Boult scalped three while Tim Southee took two to put New Zealand on top.

Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan then got together at the crease and the duo stitched together a stand of 60 runs for the sixth wicket, but this partnership was finally broken by Tim Southee as he had Hasan (41) adjudged leg-before wicket, reducing Bangladesh to 87/6.

Mehidy Hasan then joined Yasir Ali in the middle and the duo put on 22 runs for the seventh wicket, but half an hour before stumps, Boult dismissed Mehidy (5) and Bangladesh was reduced to 109/7. Soon after, Taskin Ahmed (2) was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson and Bangladesh was running the risk of being bowled out under 50 overs.

Before stumps, Jamieson dismissed Yasir Ali (55) and Boult took the final wicket to bundle out Bangladesh for 126 in the first innings.

Earlier, resuming Day 2 at 349/1, Conway brought up his century but after playing a knock of 109, he was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out. Wickets kept falling around, but skipper Tom Latham remained firm at one end.

Latham went on to play a remarkable knock of 252 runs off just 373 balls with the help of 34 fours and 2 sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell also chipped in with an unbeaten knock of 57 as New Zealand finally declared their innings at 521/6.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 521/6d (Tom Latham 252, Devon Conway 109; Shoriful Islam 2-79); Bangladesh 126 all out (Yasir Ali 55, Nurul Hasan 41; Trent Boult 5-43).

( With inputs from ANI )

