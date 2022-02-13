Odean Smith sold to Punjab Kings for 6 crore

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was acquired by Punjab Kings for 6 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru A bidding war for Odean took place between a number of teams. In December 2015, Smith was named in the West Indies’ squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

In March 2018, Smith was named in the West Indies squad for their Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan.He made his T20I debut for the West Indies against Pakistan on 2 April 2018.In November 2021, Smith was named in the West Indies' One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their series against Pakistan.In December 2021, he was named in the West Indies' ODI squad for their series against Ireland. He made his ODI debut on 8 January 2022, for the West Indies against Ireland