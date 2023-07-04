Ollie Pope ruled out of remaining Ashes with shoulder injury

England batter Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remainder of The Ashes series after he dislocated his right shoulder during the second Test at Lord’s, the England Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery,” the ECB said in a statement.

Pope had injured his shoulder, fielding in the first innings and went on to aggravate his injury when the side believed they could not use a substitute fielder in the match, due to a misunderstanding with the match officials.Despite the injury, he went on to bat and scored 42 runs and three whilst batting in his regular position at three. The coach spoke to BBC, “I was so proud of Ollie, to do what he did (at Lord’s). He’s a tough kid to bat at number three and wants to make an impact."The Aussies also have their injury concerns with Nathan Lyon being ruled out from the Ashes. The off-spinner had sustained a calf injury on Day 2 of the second Test.