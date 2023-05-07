"Our momentum is building nicely", DC's Phil Salt after win over RCB

New Delhi [India], May 7 : After his side's seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, England and Delhi Capitals opener Phil Salt said that his side's momentum is building up quite nicely after notching some wins in their last few matches.

The Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday. The Delhi Capitals restricted RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs, before chasing down their total in 16.4 overs.

Speaking about the game, wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt said as per a press release from Delhi Capitals, "It is nice to perform and win a game for the team. We had a tough start to the competition, but we have won a few games now. And I feel that our momentum is building nicely."

Salt, who scored 87 runs off 45 balls, added, "We have put the bowlers in difficult situations at times during the tournament and they have always stood up. So it was good for the batting unit to go out there and play so freely against one of the strongest sides in the competition."

In five matches so far, Salt has scored 151 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 177.64. He has scored two half-centuries this season, with best score of 87.

The Player of the Match also spoke about his batting plan against RCB, "I was very clear about where I was going to hit the ball while batting against the spinners. We also tried to take down RCB's best bowlers. We do not need to change what we are doing at the moment. It's about repeating our performances with the bat and ball. And keep being fearless."

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in their next game of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

Coming to the match, knocks from Virat (55 off 46 balls) Mahipal Lomror (54* in 29 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (45 in 32 balls), guided RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh took 2/21 in his three overs while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got a wicket each.

DC chased down the total in just 16.4 overs, thanks to knocks from Phil Salt (87 in 45 balls), Rilee Rossouw (35* in 22 balls), Mitchell Marsh (26 in 17 balls) and skipper David Warner (22 in 14 balls).

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first.

DC is now in the ninth position in the points table with four wins and six losses. The side has a total of eight points. RCB is at the fifth position with five wins and five losses. They have a total of 10 points.

