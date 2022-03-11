Paddy Upton rejoins Rajasthan Royals coaching staff for IPL 2022

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 season, Rajasthan Royals have appointed Paddy Upton as Team Catalyst.Upton was the RR head coach from 2013-15 and then in 2019, and as a Team Catalyst this year will "play a crucial role in establishing team integration by bringing them together as a cohesive and mutually supporting unit, and look after their mental well-being with the use of various mental conditioning processes and activities that aid in maintaining a healthy culture and environment especially within the restrictions of being in a bio-bubble," RR informed in a press release. Upton will be with the team inside the bubble for the initial four weeks and will later join the team virtually.

Kumar Sangakkara, who will continue to serve as RR's head coach during the season and their Director of Cricket off it, welcomed Paddy. Paddy, has been a great servant for the Royals, and has done an exceptional job in building that cohesion between players and also conditioning them mentally. We believe he will act as a great addition to our coaching staff. I am also excited to keep working with this new team in my dual role as Head Coach during the season and Director of Cricket round the year, and hope that all our efforts can contribute towards achieving our objective of winning the IPL," Kumar added. Trevor Penney (Assistant Coach), Zubin Bharucha (Strategy, Development and Performance Director) and Dishant Yagnik (Fielding Coach) will continue to serve in their respective roles, the franchise informed.