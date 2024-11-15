Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Row With India Escalates As PCB Announces Trophy Tour in PoK

The ongoing tension between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has intensified after the PCB announced a trophy tour across Pakistan, including regions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The tour, which begins on November 16, will visit major destinations such as Islamabad, Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad. These areas, part of the disputed PoK, have been at the center of diplomatic friction between India and Pakistan. The PCB's announcement appears to be a response to the BCCI’s refusal to participate in the tournament, which is set to be held in Pakistan in February-March 2025.

Get ready, Pakistan!



The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

On social media, the PCB posted, “Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November.”

The situation escalated on November 10, when the PCB confirmed that the BCCI had informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The PCB released a statement saying, “The PCB has received an e-mail from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”

Adding to the diplomatic drama, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, stated on Thursday that there were no backchannel talks with India regarding the Champions Trophy or bilateral cricket between the two nations. “There is no back channel with India to specifically discuss the Champions Trophy and bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India,” Baloch said.

Amid these tensions, the ICC has been in discussions about the Champions Trophy schedule with participating nations, with some speculating that the tournament could be moved out of Pakistan. South Africa has emerged as a potential alternative venue, though no official discussions have taken place within the ICC as of yet. India had previously declined to travel to Pakistan for the 2024 Asia Cup, which led to Pakistan hosting the majority of the tournament in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.

The ICC had initially planned to announce the schedule for the tournament in the second week of November, but with India's participation still unconfirmed, the final schedule remains unresolved. Matches for the tournament are set to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.