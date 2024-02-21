Passengers Chant 'Sachin, Sachin' After Spotting Tendulkar on Flight, Watch Video

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was recently spotted by passengers during a flight journey, sparking excitement among those on board. A video capturing the moment went viral on social media, showing passengers chanting Tendulkar's name and applauding him, with even the air hostess joining in. Tendulkar, seated in the front row, graciously acknowledged the applause from his fans before resuming his seat.

When the entire flight turns into a stadium with Sachinnn Sachinnn Chants 🥳 @sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/fpXiDTvARA — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 20, 2024

The iconic batsman, with a remarkable international career spanning over two decades, remains the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. Debuting in 1989, Tendulkar played an astonishing 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, accumulating 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs before retiring in 2013. Holding records for the most centuries in both formats—49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests—Tendulkar left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. Tendulkar is set to return as the mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Following the announcement of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second child, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extended his congratulations to the couple. Earlier on Tuesday, Kohli and Anushka took to their official social media handle and revealed the news of their newborn baby, Akaay.

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ," Sachin wrote on X.