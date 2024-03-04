Pat Cummins Named Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024 Season

SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday announced Australia’s World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.Cummins, who was bought for a whopping Rs 20.5 crore in the auction in 2023, will take over the reins of the team from South Africa’s Aiden Markram, under whom the Orange Army had finished last in the 2023 season, winning just 4 out of 14 matches.

Also Read: Former New Zealand star James Franklin likely to replace Dale Steyn as SRH's bowling coach

In the IPL 2024 auction back in December 2023, SRH got their business underway with the signing of Australia's World Cup final star Travis Head. However, their record signing was made when the 2016 champions outbid Royal Challengers Bangalore to sign Australia captain Pat Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore. SRH took to social media to announce the news as they posted a picture of Cummins along with the caption - "#OrangeArmy! Our new skipper Pat Cummins". SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23.



