Pat Cummins rested from T20Is as Australia announces multi-format squad for Sri Lanka tour

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has been rested from the 20-overs format as Australia named their Test, ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in June-July.

Cricket Australia on Friday announced squads for all three formats for Australia's forthcoming one-month tour to Sri Lanka. The tour consists of 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs and 2 Tests, starting June 7. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and the Galle International Stadium will host the red-ball and white-ball matches.

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey was pleased to name near full-strength squads for the T20Is and ODIs, as Australia continue to build towards the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup next year in India.

"These are very targeted to skill sets, and what we see as the bulk of the squad for the home T20 World Cup and looking further forward to the ODI World Cup. We were able to continue to build our depth with great white ball performances in Pakistan on the back of a superb Test Series. As selectors this has been one of the most rewarding parts amid the challenges of the past few years," said George Bailey.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

( With inputs from ANI )

