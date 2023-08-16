PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced a total of 74 talented women cricketers have been awarded 11-month domestic contracts, the first of its kind in women’s cricket. Among the 74 players, 59 players belong to emerging and U19 categories, while 14 players have already represented Pakistan women’s team at the senior level. This important advancement, according to a statement from the PCB, is set to provide a substantial boost to the confidence of women cricketers, as an action-packed women's cricket season is all set to resume on September 1.These domestic contracts have been conferred upon individuals who have displayed remarkable performances across various cricketing platforms, including domestic cricket tournaments, emerging tournaments, U19 domestic tournaments, and the ICC U19 Women's World Cup.

The players have been selected by the national women’s selection committee led by former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar, with recommendations from national and academy coaches. The initiative aims not only to acknowledge their hard work and dedication but also to elevate the standard of women's cricket within the country.PCB Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf said: “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 74 women cricketers who have earned these contracts through their sheer talent and dedication. "Today marks a significant and joyous occasion for the Pakistan Cricket Board as we take a historic step towards uplifting women's cricket in our nation. "Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We are thrilled to announce the awarding of domestic contracts to 74 of our finest women cricketers. This historic moment not only recognises their extraordinary skills but also aims to instill confidence and determination among our women athletes. "As we approach a busy women's cricket season, we are committed to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure their success. ”In addition to the domestic contracts, the PCB has also resumed facilities for women cricketers to train in eight cricket academies across the country, seven of which are operational.The operational academies include National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi, Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan, Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Bugti Stadium in Quetta and Women’s Sports Stadium in Bahawalpur.

