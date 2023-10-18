PCB lodges complaint over “inappropriate conduct” targeted at players during India game

The humiliating defeat to India in the high-octane World Cup clash is yet to sink in as far as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is concerned as they have lodged an official complaint claiming ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Babar Azam’s men at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur opened up about the crowd behaviour at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Two days after India's comfortable win over Babar's men, the apex cricket board of Pakistan lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists. Earlier, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf raised serious concerns over the delay in visas being issued to Pakistani fans and journalists for the World Cup.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB Media said in a statement. Multiple reports suggested that wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was heckled by fans during match No.12 of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several fans reportedly shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) multiple times when Rizwan was heading back to the pavilion at the world's largest cricket stadium. The viral video of Rizwan walking back to the pavilion sparked a huge debate on social media. Babar Azam's men will next face Australia at the Chinaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.



